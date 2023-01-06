Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 369,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.12 and its 200-day moving average is $282.50. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

