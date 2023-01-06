MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.00 and last traded at $184.39. 6,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,361,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

