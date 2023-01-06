Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

