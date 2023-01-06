Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.