Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

WMB stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

