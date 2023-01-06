Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

