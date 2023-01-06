Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.