Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in General Electric by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in General Electric by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

