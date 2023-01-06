Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 465 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 138,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 212,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,919,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $140.75 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.