Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $347.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.27 and its 200 day moving average is $400.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

