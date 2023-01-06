Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 757 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,439,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 208.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of CTSH opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

