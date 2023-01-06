Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.1 %

RSG opened at $125.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

