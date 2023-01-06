Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Assurant Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

