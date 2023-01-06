Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.