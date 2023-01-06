Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 19,541 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

NYSE BMO opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

