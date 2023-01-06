Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

