Strs Ohio Has $31.90 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $31,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

