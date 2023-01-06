Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 279,000 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

