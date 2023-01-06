Strs Ohio Has $33.15 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $164.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

