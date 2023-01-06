Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $31.47 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

