Strs Ohio Sells 16,273 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Everest Re Group worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $342.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $344.40.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

