Strs Ohio Has $35.12 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $44.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

