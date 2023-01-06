Strs Ohio Buys 77,340 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $35,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

WM stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

