Strs Ohio Sells 8,162 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sysco were worth $37,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

