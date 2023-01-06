Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 4,436 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Atkore worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

