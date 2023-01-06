Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,081 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD opened at $10.86 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

