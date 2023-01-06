Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

