Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

