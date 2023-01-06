Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

