Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $361.43 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $638.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

