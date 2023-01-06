Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.10.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
