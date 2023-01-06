Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $596.90 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $638.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

