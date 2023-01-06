Balentine LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.