Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 977,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,889,000 after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $325.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.73.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

