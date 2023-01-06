Balentine LLC Purchases 264 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $261.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average is $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $357.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

