Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.