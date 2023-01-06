MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

