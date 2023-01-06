Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $154.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.