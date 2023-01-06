Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NVST stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

