Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

HLMN stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 65,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,969.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

