Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Gartner Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.88.

NYSE:IT opened at $324.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day moving average is $298.47. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

