Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.