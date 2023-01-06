NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.47 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

