Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $247.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

