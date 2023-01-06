MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 5.5 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.03 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

