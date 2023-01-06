Brokers Issue Forecasts for AppHarvest, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

APPH stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,309.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppHarvest

In other AppHarvest news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 76,554 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

