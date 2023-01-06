Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

XPO opened at $34.01 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

