Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.64 million.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.