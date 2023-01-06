William Blair Weighs in on NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NerdWallet in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $66,958. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in NerdWallet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 64.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.