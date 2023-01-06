Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.