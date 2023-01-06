Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RXO in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

RXO opened at $16.50 on Friday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

